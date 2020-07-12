Santino Ferrucci Race Summary:

· Santino Ferrucci piloted the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne Vasser-Sullivan Honda machine to a sixth place finish today in the second race of this weekend’s REV Group Grand Prix at Road America doubleheader.

· Ferrucci qualified 11th for Race 2.

· The opening lap of the race was chaotic with multiple cars making contact including Ferrucci. He was penalized for avoidable contact dropping him to the back of the field in 20th place.

· He pitted to top off fuel putting him in an alternate fuel strategy, which in the end paid off.

· When other competitors started pitting for the first time the strategy came to the fore as Ferrucci moved into the top-10 then the top-5.

· He was able to save fuel and maintain his pace allowing him to not only finish the race, but gain 14 positions.

· The sixth place finish was his second of the weekend giving him “double sixths” during the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Doubleheader.

Santino Ferrucci Race Quote:

“We started 11th and on the first lap there was a lot of checking up ahead of me, I got penalized and dropped back to last place. The SealMaster Honda was on rails and Jimmy (Vasser) called a perfect strategy. We were able to make the fuel number and still have a quick pace and bring it home for a sixth place finish…the double six at the doubleheader. It was an incredible weekend to have our Wisonsin SealMaster franchisee at the track supporting us.”

Santino Ferrucci Fast Facts:

· Ferrucci earned 28 points today and is now 10th in the IndyCar championship standings with 87 points.

· He has now finished in the top-9 three consecutive times in the first four races of the 2020 season with two sixth place finishes, both at Road America, and a ninth place showing in the GMR Grand Prix.

· The 2020 REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 2 was Ferrucci’s 25th career NTT IndyCar Series start and third at Road America.

· In 25 career IndyCar starts, Ferrucci has three top-five finishes (Fourth at: Texas Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway, all in 2019)

· In his three starts at Road America, Ferrucci has a best starting position of sixth (2020 Race 1) and a best finish of sixth, twice, both this year at Road America.

· Ferrucci is contesting his second full NTT IndyCar Series season and first with Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

· Ferrucci was the 2019 Indianapolis 500 “Rookie of the Year” finishing seventh.

· He finished third in the 2019 “Rookie of the Year” standings and third in laps completed (2037 of 2092),

· Ferrucci, 22, is a native of Woodbury, Connecticut and resides in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Next Race:

Round 5 of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season will be the Iowa IndyCar 250S race 1 ad 2, July 17 and 18, at the Iowa Speed oval in Newton, Iowa.