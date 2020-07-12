In the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, doubleheader weekends are a test of every team’s speed, stamina, and resolve. Arrow McLaren SP proved all of the above on Sunday at Road America, running at the front all day and securing its first podium of the season in just the fourth race of the year. The second race day of the weeekend got off to a rocky start in the morning, when Oliver Askew received a drive-through penalty in qualifying that compromised the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP’s chance to start near the front.



The young American would go on to qualify and start the race in 18th. His teammate, Pato O’Ward, went out in the next group and looked to find some speed. He found that and a lot more, putting together an almost picture-perfect flying lap as the checkered flag waved on the session and grabbed the team’s first pole of the season and the first pole of O’Ward’s young career. O’Ward would start the race with his former Indy Lights teammate, Colton Herta, right behind him, creating the youngest front row in INDYCAR history.



The No. 5 got off to a blistering start, creating a gap on the field and putting down quick laps. The team put together flawless pit stops all day, and kept O’Ward at the front of the field. The race came down to the final five laps, when Felix Rosenqvist began gaining on the No. 5 car and closing the gap.



With only one more lap to go, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver made his move and went on to win the race. O’Ward kept his head down and finished the race in second, his first-career podium and the team’s best finish of the year. The day wasn’t as rosey for Oliver Askew, who was hit from behind on Lap 1, causing damage to the rear of the car and the gearbox.



The rest of the day for Askew was about bringing the car home, as he lost capabilities with his airjack and shifting. Askew showed incredible perseverance and finishing the race in 21st. Arrow McLaren SP heads to Iowa next, for a doubleheader on the short oval next weekend. Tune in on NBCSN on Friday, July 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET and Saturday, July 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET.