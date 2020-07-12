The first of two action-packed days at Road America had more than its fair share of ups and downs but at the end of a very long day one, Arrow McLaren SP finished with a solid result and something to build on for day two.



Saturday in Elkhart Lake began with the weekend’s only practice session, giving the entire field only 75 minutes to prepare their entries for the 4.048 mile road course. The Chevrolets of Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew both worked on finding pace throughout the session, improving slightly but not quite taking the final step. O’Ward finished Practice in 10th and Askew wasn’t far behind in 13th.



The duo was split in qualifying, with O’Ward in Group 1. A steering issue kept the Mexican driver from getting the most out of his car but he was able to put together a lap and qualify the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet in 12th. Askew, in the challenging Group 2, struggled to find clear track to put down a flying lap. He ended qualifying 21st and would have ground to make up in the race.



Lap 1 of REV Group Grand Prix Race One saw immediate excitement throughout the the entire field. The 23 Indy cars managed to avoid a yellow flag and the race began to settle in. Both AMSP drivers worked on hitting their fuel numbers and began to make up spots on the leaderboard. The streak of green flag racing came to an abrupt end later in the race, when a trio of yellow flags stacked up the field and led to a restart with six laps to go. O’Ward and Askew each were able to make passes in the final laps, and at the end of the day, the AMSP drivers had made up a combined ten places with O’Ward finishing eighth and Askew 15th.



The entire team gets another shot tomorrow with Race Two of the Road America doubleheader. Make sure to tune in on NBC at 12:00 p.m. ET.