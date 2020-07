By Steve Wittich The 14-minute clock for the first qualifying group started at 1:15 pm. (CDT) According to the Firestone Racing Engineers, the ambient temperature was 81 F, and the track temperature was 107 F. All 11 drivers quickly took to the 4.014-mile, 14-turn natural terrain road course on Firestone Racing Primary Tires (blacks) to…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.