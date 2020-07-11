SANTINO FERRUCCI

NO. 18 TEAM SEALMASTER – DALE COYNE RACING WITH VASSER-SULLIVAN

HONDA/DALLARA/FIRESTONE

REV Group Grand Prix at Road America – Road America

July 11-12, 2020

Santino Ferrucci Summary:

Santino Ferrucci will pilot the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan entry in the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 1 on the 4.014-mile, 14-turn Road America permanent road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Ferrucci is coming off a ninth place finish last weekend in the GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course. He is currently 12th in the championship standings with 31 points. Ferrucci will be making his second start at Road America.

Santino Ferrucci Quote:

“I’m looking forward to the doubleheader at Road America this weekend. IndyCar and the track will be allowing some fans to attend for the first this season so that is exciting. I’m very happy with the way the Coyne Vasser-Sullivan team has developed the SealMaster Honda road course car. The work we’ve done on the simulator is paying off. Our pace is definitely there and we are coming off a top-10 finish at the GMR GP. We’ll be back in the SealMaster colors this weekend and If we can have zero mistakes I think we can fight for a top-five finish and possibly a win.”

Career Statistics Seasons 3 Top-Five 3 Career Starts 23 Top-10 8 Wins 0 Poles 0 Podium 0 Laps Led 118 2020 NTT IndyCar Series Statistics Starts 2 Top-10 1 Wins 0 Poles 0 Podiums 0 Laps Led 0 Top-Five 0 2020 NTT IndyCar Series Results Texas S/F 23/21 GMR Grand Prix S/F 15/9 Road America Results Number of Starts 1 Best Start 21 (2019) 2019 S/F 21/19 Best Finish 19 (2019)

Santino Ferrucci Fast Facts:

Ferrucci is contesting his second full NTT IndyCar season and first with Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

The 2020 REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 1 will be Ferrucci’s 24th NTT IndyCar Series start and second at Road America.

In his Road America debut last year Ferrucci qualified 21st and finished 19th.

In 23 career IndyCar starts, Ferrucci has three top-five finishes (Fourth at: Texas Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway, all in 2019)

Ferrucci was the 2019 Indianapolis 500 “Rookie of the Year” finishing seventh.

He finished third in 2019 “Rookie of the Year” standings, third in laps completed (2037 of 2092), was fourth among all drivers on ovals with 170 points and eighth in laps led with 118. Ferrucci placed 13th in championship standings with 351 points.

Ferrucci, 22, is a native of Woodbury, Connecticut but resides in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Next Race:

Round 3 and 4 of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season will be the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America doubleheader, July 11-12, on the Road America permanent road course.