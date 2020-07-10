ROAD AMERICA

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN

JULY 11 – 12, 2020

RACE #3 & 4 OF 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERES:

In a season with one intriguing turn after another in the NTT INDYCAR Series, up next for Chevy powered INDYCAR teams is the inaugural doubleheader at Road America.

Since 2013 there has been at least one doubleheader weekend on the Series’ schedule with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle the one remaining annual event,

However this season, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, racing was halted just prior to the season-opening event on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. With the changes that had to be made to the schedule, Detroit had to be postponed for this season. But, the Series was able to schedule a doubleheader this Saturday-Sunday at the 4.014-mile/14-turn permanent road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

With two races in the books, Team Chevy drivers hold four of the top-eight in the point standings. Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud in the No. 22 Menards Chevrolet is second in the standings after scoring two podium finishes in the two races. Defending INDYCAR champion Josef Newgarden sits third. He grabbed the pole at Texas in his No. 1 Team Penske Chevrolet and scored a podium finish, and added a top-10 at the GMR Grand Prix on the Road Course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Conor Daly, No, 20 U.S. Air Force Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet is seventh in the standings, and Pato O’Ward is eighth piloting the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet.

Both races are 55 laps/220.77 miles. Saturday’s race No. One will start at 5:15 p.m. ET (4:15 p.m. CT and local time). Sunday’s Race No. Two will start at 12:40 p.m. ET (11:40 a.m. CT and local time).

Fans have multiple options for listening and watching all of the on-track activities. NBC/NBCSN telecasts: Race 1 Qualifying: 2:15 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN (live); Race 1: 5 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN (live). Race 2: Noon ET Sunday, NBC (live).

NBC Sports Gold livestreaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold, NBC Sports’ direct-to-consumer livestreaming product.

All NTT INDYCAR SERIES races are broadcast live on the INDYCAR Radio Network, Sirius 211, XM 205, IndyCar.com and on the INDYCAR MOBILE APP powered by NTT DATA. Live coverage of NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying is available on Sirius 211, XM 205, IndyCar.com, and the INDYCAR MOBILE APP.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES races will be paced by a beautiful Camaro ZL1.

BOWTIE BULLETS

· Since returning to INDYCAR manufacturer competition in 2012, Chevrolet has amassed 82 wins and 94 poles in 137 races along with six Manufacturer Championships and six driver championships

· Chevrolet at Road America 2016 to current:

o 2 wins (Will Power, 2016, Josef Newgarden, 2018)

o 2 poles (Will Power, 2016, Josef Newgarden 2018)

· Power is the second all-time INDYCAR pole winner with 58 (behind only Mario Andretti with 67).

· Chevrolet Early Years at Road America

o Chevrolet drivers won seven consecutive races from 1987-1993

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ROB BUCKNER, CHEVROLET RACING ENGINEERING PROGRAM MANAGER FOR THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES:

“While the Chevy powered INDYCAR teams and drivers are accustomed to running at least one doubleheader weekend during the NTT INDYCAR Series season, this weekend will be the first for Road America. In previous seasons, the doubleheaders have been on a street circuit with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle the annual stop every year since 2013. This weekend our teams will be tested on the longest circuit on the schedule at the 4.04-miles, 14-turn natural road course. The Chevrolet Racing engineers, technical partners and team engineers have been working diligently to ensure the Chevy drivers have the durability, power and fuel efficiency needed to get to Victory Lane on both Saturday and Sunday. Reliability is the key to success and we have put in the work to give the Chevy drivers the necessary tools. This will mark the first time the fans will be at-track and that is the equivalent of the 12th man on the field. Our teams and drivers feed off of that excitement and enthusiasm so we are looking forward to a very successful weekend in Wisconsin.

FROM THE COCKPIT:

JOSEF NEWGARDEN, NO. 1 PPG TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET:

“I’m really looking forward to Road America. It’s definitely one of my favorite tracks so it’s always a joy to go there. It’s beautiful to begin with and it’s a fun place to race. It also tends to really fit my driving style so my PPG Chevy team and I are excited to get back on track there. I also can’t say enough about how I am excited for us to have some fans back at-track this weekend. We missed you guys and are glad we will see some of you in Wisconsin with us. We’re going to put our all into both races this weekend for this double-header and are thankful our friends at NBC will be airing one race on NBCSN and the other on NBC.”

CHARLIE KIMBALL, NO. 4 TRESIBA AJ FOYT RACING CHEVROLET:

“ I am so excited to get back to Road America especially for a double header! It is one of the most iconic racetracks in North America and runs through some beautiful landscape. The over 4 mile length lends itself to great racing and high speeds! After finding a strong direction with the #4 Tresiba Chevrolet at the Indy GP, I am looking forward to getting on track Saturday and continuing to move up the grid.”

PATO O’WARD, NO. 5 ARROW MCLAREN SP CHEVROLET:

“Road America can’t come soon enough. Coming off a solid race at the GMR Grand Prix in Indianapolis, everyone at Arrow McLaren SP and I are looking forward to building on the momentum we have created so far this season. Road America is an iconic track on the calendar and I can’t think of a better place to welcome fans back to NTT INDYCAR SERIES race in a safe, responsible manner.”

OLIVER ASKEW, NO. 7 ARROW MCLAREN SP CHEVROLET:

“We know the Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets are fast and can contend for pole positions, now we need to work on finishing strong on race day. A doubleheader at Road America is the perfect opportunity to get a great result for the whole team. I’m looking forward to welcoming fans and partners back to the track, it will awesome to have people cheering us on again.”

WILL POWER, NO. 12 VERIZON TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET:

“I am so pumped for a double-header weekend at Road America. Last weekend just about everything that could have gone wrong for our Verizon Chevy team did, and we are just ready to head into the weekend super motivated to improve upon last weekend. I love road courses and this track is by far one of the most beautiful on the circuit. I’m glad we’ll have some fans there since that track always has such a lively crowd. They really make the event even more fun. NBC and NBC Sports Network are going to be airing the two races so I know we’re all thankful to give fans a great show two days in a row.”

DALTON KELLETT, NO 14 K-LINE USA AJ FOYT RACING CHEVROLET:

“Coming off my NTT IndyCar Series debut at the GMR Grand Prix, I can’t wait to be back on track in the #14 K-Line Insulators USA Chevrolet at Road America. The double-header will be a great opportunity to keep learning and build on the foundation work from last weekend. My first event was all about learning the car and maximizing track time. I’m going into this weekend with that same focus, the more quality track time and experience I get under my belt, the better we can position ourselves for a strong result. In the short turn around, we’ve reviewed the data and have a pretty good idea where we need to focus our attention to keep improving. We will be heading into Road America with clear goals in mind.”

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 U.S. AIR FORCE ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET:

“I am very excited to get back to Road America in an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car after a few years away! I enjoyed being there last year in a sports car, it went quite well. We are hoping to continue to use what we learned from the GMR Grand Prix, have a strong qualifying run and follow it up with a strong couple of races. The doubleheader will be really interesting. I can’t wait to get back in it, it’s nice to have a continuous flow of work now. We’re going to keep improving, keep getting better and go trophy hunting.”

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 SONAX ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET:

“Road America is a very successful track for me. I had my first-ever win in American racing there in 2017, which was also my first win in race cars. I swept the weekend, which was nice! It’s been a good track for me. It’s my all-time favorite track so it’s cool to be able to race an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car there this season! Being a doubleheader, it’s good for me! It’s also a pleasure to drive in the blue Direct Supply car this weekend. I’m really excited and looking forward to it. I think we can pull another great weekend out of our hats!”

SIMON PAGENAUD, NO. 22 MENARDS TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET:

“I think the Menards Chevy team really showed their strength as a group at the Indianapolis road course this past weekend. On Saturday we came through the field and ended with a podium finish. It was a really strong championship level weekend! Road America is a double-header with lots of point on the table. This is one of the most beautiful tracks we get to race on in the series but it also is quite complex. We are going to give it 100% For our partners at Menards. Wisconsin is their backyard and it’s always great to represent them so close to their home. This weekend will mark the first time we see fans back at the racetrack and that is amazing. Thanks to NBC Sports and NBC for their support also in this unprecedented times as well.”

MAX CHILTON, NO. 59 GALLAGHER CARLIN CHEVROLET:

“I think myself and the whole Carlin team are feeling extremely energized after last weekend on the road course at IMS. We didn’t have the best finish after some bad luck, but we showed so much promise and pace all weekend and it’s a really good feeling going into Road America knowing we have a fast car in the No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet. Road America is such a great track and it really suits my driving style, so I’m very excited to get back to Gallagher’s ‘home track’. It’ll be interesting racing back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday and I’m sure it’ll be quite the workout for both drivers and crews, but we’re ready to put on two days-worth of on-track action for the fans at the track and those watching at home.”

Chevrolet INDYCAR Series Statistics

Chevrolet has recorded six NTT IndyCar Series Manufacturer Championships since returning to manufacturer competition in 2012.

Chevrolet earned six consecutive CART Manufacturers’ Cup championships from 1988-93.

Chevrolet has recorded 12 driver championships, including four in the past five years.

Chevrolet has recorded 193 wins in Indy-style racing, including USAC, CART, Indy Racing League and IndyCar Series since 1965.

Chevrolet’s initial win, under USAC sanction, was by Al Unser in the Pikes Peak Auto Hill Climb on July 4, 1965.

Chevrolet has 82 wins and 94 poles in 137 in IndyCar Series races since returning to manufacturer competition in 2012.

Chevrolet IndyCar V6 Year-By-Year Results

2020 – 2 poles in 2 races

Poles – Josef Newgarden (Texas) Will Power (Indy GP)

2019 – 9 wins, 9 poles in 17 races

Driver/owner championship (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske); Indianapolis 500 win (Simon Pagenaud)

2018 – 6 wins, 9 poles in 17 races

Indianapolis 500 win (Will Power)

2017 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 17 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske)

2016 – 14 wins, 13 poles in 16 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Simon Pagenaud/Roger Penske)

2015 – 10 wins, 16 poles in 16 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Scott Dixon/Chip Ganassi);

Indianapolis 500 win (Juan Pablo Montoya). First manufacturer to capture all titles since Chevrolet returned to INDYCAR in 2012

2014 – 12 wins, 13 poles in 18 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Will Power/Roger Penske)

2013 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 19 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; Indianapolis 500 win (Tony Kanaan)

2012 – 11 wins, 10 poles in 15 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Ryan Hunter-Reay/Michael Andretti)

Total – 82 wins, 94 poles in 137 races