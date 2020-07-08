Race 1, 5 p.m. EDT Saturday, July 11

Race 2, 12 p.m. EDT Sunday, July 12

Race Broadcast on NBCSN and IndyCar Radio Network

Practice, Qualifying on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold

MANUFACTURER COMPETITION

• With two wins in two races this season, Honda leads the INDYCAR Manufacturers’ Championship, with 182 points to 142 points for Chevrolet. Honda is seeking a third consecutive Manufacturers’ title in 2020.

• The 2020 season marks the ninth season of manufacturer competition in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, following six years of Honda serving as single engine supplier from 2006-11. Chevrolet and Honda are again battling for supremacy throughout the season.

• Honda’s most recent win was Scott Dixon’s second win in as many races this year – and 48th career Indy car triumph – in last week’s GMR Grand Prix on the road course of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Graham Rahal completed a 1-2 result for Honda at Indy, as Honda drivers claimed four of the top six finishing positions. Dixon also won this year’s delayed season-opening race at Texas Motor Speedway in June.

• Honda drivers hold down four of the top six positions in the early-season 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Drivers’ Championship points standings. Dixon leads with 104 points, 29 more than Simon Pagneaud in second. Rising star Colton Herta is fourth with 58 points, followed by Rahal with 54 and his Andretti Autosport teammate, Zach Veach, with 50.

• Honda’s total of 247 Indy car race wins in 26 years of North American open-wheel racing – including 12 Indianapolis 500 victories since 2004 – is unmatched by any other manufacturer in the same period.

• Eleven wins from 17 races in 2018 brought Honda the company’s seventh IndyCar Manufacturers’ Championship, highlighted by a 1-2 finish in the Drivers’ Championship for Honda-powered Scott Dixon and Alexander Rossi. Another eight victories for Honda highlighted the company’s second consecutive manufacturers’ title, and eighth overall, in 2019.

HONDA AT ROAD AMERICA

• Honda Indy car drivers have scored five victories at Road America, with the most recent coming last year, when Alexander Rossi dominated the REV Group Grand Prix. Rossi led 54 of the 55 laps for a crushing, 28-second margin of victory in his Andretti Autosport Honda.

• INDYCAR championship points leader Scott Dixon provided a master class in race craft in 2017, taking charge midway through the 220-mile contest and fending off all challengers to claim the win.

• Alex Zanardi recorded Honda’s first Road America Indy car win in 1997, on the way to his first of two consecutive Championship Auto Racing Teams (CART) titles.

• Dario Franchitti scored the first Indy car victory of his illustrious career at Road America in 1998, heading Zanardi home to a 1-2 finish for Honda, with Franchitti’s future teammate, Tony Kanaan, finishing fourth.

• Honda’s most thrilling Indy car win at Road America came in 2000, as now-television broadcaster Paul Tracy charged from last to first after a mechanical issue forced him to re-start his engine on the opening lap of the race.

WHERE TO WATCH

• Television coverage from Road America on the NBC Gold App begins with the opening practice Saturday at 11:30 a.m. EDT, and continues through all practice and qualifying sessions of the race weekend.

• Live race coverage of the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America can be viewed on the NBC Sports Network at 5 p.m. EDT Saturday and 12 p.m. EDT Sunday. Additional coverage can be found on the INDYCAR Radio Network, with live timing and scoring information available at INDYCAR.com.

• Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on the NBC Sports App with NBCSN authentication.

• Honda Racing social media content and videos from the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be available on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/HondaRacing_HPD). Produced by the CoForce Digital Media, YouTube video packages can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/HondaRacingHPDTV.