|Road America
Date: Saturday, July 11 & Sunday, July 12
Rounds: 3&4/14
Race laps: 55
Total race distance: 222.64 miles/358.325 km
Length: 4.048 miles/6.515 km
Number of turns: 14
Session start times:
Practice: Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET
Race One – Qualifying: Saturday, 2:15 – 2:45 p.m. ET
Race One – Green Flag: Saturday, 5:15 p.m. ET
Race Two – Qualifying: Sunday, 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. ET
Race Two – Green Flag: Sunday, 12:42 p.m. ET
TUNE IN – RACE ONE: 5:00PM ET on NBCSN
TUNE IN – RACE TWO: 12:30PM ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“Road America can’t come soon enough. Coming off a solid race at the GMR Grand Prix in Indianapolis, everyone at Arrow McLaren SP and I are looking forward to building on the momentum we have created so far this season. Road America is an iconic track on the calendar and I can’t think of a better place to welcome fans back to NTT INDYCAR SERIES race in a safe, responsible manner.”
|Oliver Askew – No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“We know the Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets are fast and can contend for pole positions, now we need to work on finishing strong on race day. A doubleheader at Road America is the perfect opportunity to get a great result for the whole team. I’m looking forward to welcoming fans and partners back to the track, it will be awesome to have people cheering us on again.”
|Taylor Kiel
Managing Director
|“The Arrow McLaren SP group has done a great job of quickly closing the loop on the GMR Grand Prix and turning full focus toward preparation for Road America. This circuit poses a great deal of challenges, but we have a package that we feel will be competitive so we are eager to get back on track and compete for the podium after a disappointing race in Indianapolis. Racing at a world class venue in front of fans again will no doubt be a boost for our team and drivers all weekend.”