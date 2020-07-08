Road America 
Date: Saturday, July 11 & Sunday, July 12 
Rounds: 3&4/14 
Race laps: 55 
Total race distance: 222.64 miles/358.325 km 
Length: 4.048 miles/6.515 km 
Number of turns: 14 
Session start times: 
Practice: Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET
Race One – Qualifying: Saturday, 2:15 – 2:45 p.m. ET
Race One – Green Flag: Saturday, 5:15 p.m. ET
Race Two – Qualifying: Sunday, 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. ET 
Race Two – Green Flag: Sunday, 12:42 p.m. ET
TUNE IN – RACE ONE: 5:00PM ET on NBCSN
TUNE IN – RACE TWO: 12:30PM ET on NBC
Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
“Road America can’t come soon enough. Coming off a solid race at the GMR Grand Prix in Indianapolis, everyone at Arrow McLaren SP and I are looking forward to building on the momentum we have created so far this season. Road America is an iconic track on the calendar and I can’t think of a better place to welcome fans back to NTT INDYCAR SERIES race in a safe, responsible manner.”
Oliver Askew – No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
“We know the Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets are fast and can contend for pole positions, now we need to work on finishing strong on race day. A doubleheader at Road America is the perfect opportunity to get a great result for the whole team. I’m looking forward to welcoming fans and partners back to the track, it will be awesome to have people cheering us on again.”
Taylor Kiel
Managing Director
“The Arrow McLaren SP group has done a great job of quickly closing the loop on the GMR Grand Prix and turning full focus toward preparation for Road America. This circuit poses a great deal of challenges, but we have a package that we feel will be competitive so we are eager to get back on track and compete for the podium after a disappointing race in Indianapolis. Racing at a world class venue in front of fans again will no doubt be a boost for our team and drivers all weekend.”