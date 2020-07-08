“The Arrow McLaren SP group has done a great job of quickly closing the loop on the GMR Grand Prix and turning full focus toward preparation for Road America. This circuit poses a great deal of challenges, but we have a package that we feel will be competitive so we are eager to get back on track and compete for the podium after a disappointing race in Indianapolis. Racing at a world class venue in front of fans again will no doubt be a boost for our team and drivers all weekend.”