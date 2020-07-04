STARTCAR NO.DRIVERTIRE CHOICE112Will PowerAlternate – Red260Jack HarveyAlternate – Red388Colton HertaAlternate – Red415Graham RahalAlternate – Red57Oliver AskewAlternate – Red61Josef NewgardenAlternate – Red79Scott DixonPrimary – Black820Conor DalyAlternate – Red910Felix RosenqvistPrimary – Black1059Max ChiltonAlternate – Red1127Alexander RossiAlternate – Red1228Ryan Hunter-ReayAlternate – Red135Pato O’WardPrimary – Black148Marcus EricssonPrimary – Black1518Santino FerrucciAlternate – Red1645Spencer PigotAlternate – Red1730Takuma SatoPrimary – Black1821Rinus VeeKayPrimary…

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.