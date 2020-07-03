#60: Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Jack Harvey qualifies second for Meyer Shank Racing in career-best qualifying run

Colton Herta, Graham Rahal give Honda three of the top-four qualifying positions

Championship leader, Texas race winner Scott Dixon qualifies seventh

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (July 3, 2020) – Meyer Shank Racing and driver Jack Harvey led the way for Honda today in qualifying for Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Harvey, who qualified third and finished third in last year’s event on the IMS road course, ran one better today in posting the second-quickest lap in the final round of NTT INDYCAR Series “knockout” qualifying. He will start on the outside of the front row in tomorrow’s 80-lap race.

Another of INDYCAR’s “young guns”, Colton Herta, will start third for Andretti Harding Autosport; with veteran Honda racer Graham Rahal alongside in fourth. Scott Dixon, winner of the season-opening race last month at Texas Motor Speedway, will start seventh after a last-minute setup change failed to deliver the expected result; with his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Felix Rosenqvist qualifying ninth.

Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix starts at 12 p.m. EDT, with live network television coverage on NBC.

Jack Harvey (Meyer Shank Racing Honda) second-fastest qualifier, best INDYCAR career qualifying result; finished third in last year’s race: “Everyone at Meyer Shank Racing has been working their butts off to be competitive and I thought we were pretty good in practice. So I thought [in advance] that we were going to be good, and the car was excellent. We’re on the front row [of the starting field], which we haven’t done before. So we’re just really happy. We’ve had really great straight-line speed with Honda and clearly we’ve got pace. We’re good on ‘Reds’ [Firestone alternate tires], and we’re good on ‘Blacks’ [primary tires] too. Hoping for a great race tomorrow and a successful result.”

NTT INDYCAR SERIES GMR Grand Prix

Circuit: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.439-mile road course) Indianapolis, IN

2019 Winner: Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske) 103.254 mph average

Weather: Mostly sunny, hot, 91 degrees F

Top 12 Qualifying Results:

Ps. Driver Team Manufacturer Best Time Notes 1. Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 1:10.1779 125.116 mph average 2. Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda 1:10.3653 +0.1874 seconds 3. Colton Herta Andretti Harding Autosport Honda 1:10.5197 Fast Six final qualifying 4. Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 1:10.5844 Fast Six final qualifying 5. Oliver Askew-R Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 1:10.8504 Fast Six final qualifying 6. Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet No time Fast Six final qualifying 7. Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 1:10.1990 2nd round qualifying 8. Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 1:10.2169 2nd round qualifying 9. Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 1:10.2310 2nd round qualifying 10. Max Chilton Carlin Racing Chevrolet 1:10.3055 2nd round qualifying 11. Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 1:10.3426 2nd round qualifying 12. Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda 1:10.5764 2nd round qualifying

Other Honda Results