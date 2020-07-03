- Jack Harvey qualifies second for Meyer Shank Racing in career-best qualifying run
- Colton Herta, Graham Rahal give Honda three of the top-four qualifying positions
- Championship leader, Texas race winner Scott Dixon qualifies seventh
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (July 3, 2020) – Meyer Shank Racing and driver Jack Harvey led the way for Honda today in qualifying for Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Harvey, who qualified third and finished third in last year’s event on the IMS road course, ran one better today in posting the second-quickest lap in the final round of NTT INDYCAR Series “knockout” qualifying. He will start on the outside of the front row in tomorrow’s 80-lap race.
Another of INDYCAR’s “young guns”, Colton Herta, will start third for Andretti Harding Autosport; with veteran Honda racer Graham Rahal alongside in fourth. Scott Dixon, winner of the season-opening race last month at Texas Motor Speedway, will start seventh after a last-minute setup change failed to deliver the expected result; with his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Felix Rosenqvist qualifying ninth.
Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix starts at 12 p.m. EDT, with live network television coverage on NBC.
Jack Harvey (Meyer Shank Racing Honda) second-fastest qualifier, best INDYCAR career qualifying result; finished third in last year’s race: “Everyone at Meyer Shank Racing has been working their butts off to be competitive and I thought we were pretty good in practice. So I thought [in advance] that we were going to be good, and the car was excellent. We’re on the front row [of the starting field], which we haven’t done before. So we’re just really happy. We’ve had really great straight-line speed with Honda and clearly we’ve got pace. We’re good on ‘Reds’ [Firestone alternate tires], and we’re good on ‘Blacks’ [primary tires] too. Hoping for a great race tomorrow and a successful result.”
NTT INDYCAR SERIES GMR Grand Prix
Circuit: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.439-mile road course) Indianapolis, IN
2019 Winner: Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske) 103.254 mph average
Weather: Mostly sunny, hot, 91 degrees F
Top 12 Qualifying Results:
|Ps.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Best Time
|Notes
|1.
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|1:10.1779
|125.116 mph average
|2.
|Jack Harvey
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|1:10.3653
|+0.1874 seconds
|3.
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Harding Autosport
|Honda
|1:10.5197
|Fast Six final qualifying
|4.
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan
|Honda
|1:10.5844
|Fast Six final qualifying
|5.
|Oliver Askew-R
|Arrow McLaren SP
|Chevrolet
|1:10.8504
|Fast Six final qualifying
|6.
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|No time
|Fast Six final qualifying
|7.
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|1:10.1990
|2nd round qualifying
|8.
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|1:10.2169
|2nd round qualifying
|9.
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|1:10.2310
|2nd round qualifying
|10.
|Max Chilton
|Carlin Racing
|Chevrolet
|1:10.3055
|2nd round qualifying
|11.
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|1:10.3426
|2nd round qualifying
|12.
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|1:10.5764
|2nd round qualifying
Other Honda Results
|14.
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|1:10.6287
|1st round, group 2
|15.
|Santino Ferrucci
|DCR with Vasser-Sullivan
|Honda
|1:10.7902
|1st round, group 1
|16.
|Spencer Pigot
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan
|Honda
|1:10.6350
|1st round, group 2
|17.
|Takuma Sato
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan
|Honda
|1:10.8853
|1st round, group 1
|19.
|James Hinchcliffe
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|1:11.1478
|1st round, group 1
|21.
|Alex Palou-R
|DCR with Team Goh
|Honda
|1:11.1815
|1st round, group 1
|22.
|Zach Veach
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|1:11.2762
|1st round, group 2
|25.
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti Herta Autosport
|Honda
|1:13.0513
|1st round, group 1