By Steve Wittich The 26 drivers entered in the GMR Grand Prix turned a total of 703 laps, which equates to 1,714-miles, during the lone practice session. The busiest driver during the 90-minute session was A.J. Foyt Racing rookie Dalton Kellett, who turned 42 laps in the No.14 K-Line USA / A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet….



