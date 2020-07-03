Santino Ferrucci Qualifying Summary:

Santino Ferrucci qualified the No. 18 Mouser Molex-Dale Coyne Vasser-Sullivan entry for tomorrow’s GMR Grand Prix on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in Speedway, Indiana. Ferrucci had a blistering practice session, finishing second on the speed charts. In qualifying, he went out with Group 1 in Round 1 and recorded a fast lap of 1:10.7902 placing him eighth in his group. So he did not advance and will start 15th.

Santino Ferrucci Qualifying Quote:

“The Mouser Molex Honda was still really good, I just didn’t get the front tires to where I wanted them for the first half of the lap. I think we have a good race car, but qualifying did not go the way we hoped for coming off P2 in practice. Unfortunately, its basically a one-lap qualifying and I just missed advancing by about a tenth and a half which is definitely something to work on.”

Santino Ferrucci Fast Facts:

Ferrucci is contesting his second full NTT IndyCar season and first with Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

The 2020 GMR Grand Prix will be Ferrucci’s 23rd NTT IndyCar Series start and second on the IMS road course.

In 22 career IndyCar starts, he has three top-five finishes (Fourth at: Texas Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway, all in 2019)

In his IMS road course debut last year, Ferrucci started 14th and finished 10th.

Ferrucci was the 2019 Indianapolis 500 “Rookie of the Year” finishing seventh.

He finished third in 2019 “Rookie of the Year” standings, third in laps completed (2037 of 2092), was fourth among all drivers on ovals with 170 points and eighth in laps led with 118. Ferrucci placed 13th in championship standings with 351 points.

Ferrucci, 22, is a native of Woodbury, Connecticut but resides in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Race Broadcast:

Round 2 of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season will be the GMR Grand Prix, July 3-4, on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The race will be broadcast on: