SANTINO FERRUCCI

NO. 18 MOUSER MOLEX – DALE COYNE RACING WITH VASSER-SULLIVAN

HONDA/DALLARA/FIRESTONE

GMR Grand Prix– Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

July 3-4, 2020

Santino Ferrucci Summary:

Santino Ferrucci will pilot the No. 18 Mouser Molex-Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan entry in the GMR Grand Prix on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in Speedway, Indiana. Ferrucci will be making his second start on the IMS road course. He finished 10th last year.

Santino Ferrucci Quote:

“I’m very excited to get back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and race the No. 18 Mouser Molex Honda. This will be the first time IndyCar and NASCAR run on the same track on the same weekend, so its going to be historic and really great for the fans watching on TV. This will also be the first time IndyCar competes on a road course with the new aeroscreen, so that will be fun. I think after last year’s result on the IMS road course the Coyne Vasser-Sullian team can bring the Mouser Molex machine to the front in the GMR Grand Prix.”

Career Statistics Seasons 3 Top-Five 3 Career Starts 22 Top-10 7 Wins 0 Poles 0 Podium 0 Laps Led 118 2020 NTT IndyCar Series Statistics Starts 1 Top-10 1 Wins 0 Poles 0 Podiums 0 Laps Led 0 Top-Five 0 2020 NTT IndyCar Series Results Texas S/F 23/21 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Results Number of Starts 1 Best Start 14 (2019) 2019 S/F 14/10 Best Finish 10 (2019)

Santino Ferrucci Fast Facts:

Ferrucci is contesting his third NTT IndyCar Series season, second full season (four races in 2018, 17 in 2019) and first with Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

The 2020 GMR Grand Prix will be Ferrucci’s 23rd NTT IndyCar Series start and second on the IMS road course.

In 22 career IndyCar starts, he has three top-five finishes (Fourth at: Texas Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway, all in 2019)

In his IMS road course debut last year, Ferrucci started 14th and finished 10th.

Ferrucci was the 2019 Indianapolis 500 “Rookie of the Year” finishing seventh

He finished third in 2019 “Rookie of the Year” standings, third in laps completed (2037 of 2092), was fourth among all drivers on ovals with 170 points and eighth in laps led with 118. Ferrucci placed.13th in championship standings with 351 points.

Haas Formula 1 development driver for three years

Youngest winner of a British Formula 3 race at age 16

Ferrucci, 22, is a native of Woodbury, Connecticut but resides in Port St. Lucie, Florida

Next Race:

Round 2 of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season will be the GMR Grand Prix, July 3-4, on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in Speedway, Indianapolis. The race will be broadcast on: