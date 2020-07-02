In just two days, Citrone/Buhl Autosport will make its INDYCAR debut at the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The COVID-19 pandemic certainly makes for a unique debut experience at a race held without fans and restricted to only essential team personnel. Driver of the No. 45 car, Spencer Pigot, appreciates the uncommon lead-up to his first race of the year.

“We aren’t allowed inside the track until the morning of practice so we are trying to prepare as much as possible before we get to the speedway,” said Pigot. “The fact that the race was rescheduled will definitely help me a bit. Instead of the GMR Grand Prix being almost mid season, it’s the first road course race of the year so everyone will be trying to get comfortable again.”

There will be many “firsts” at the track this weekend and the crew at Citrone/Buhl Autosport are excited for the INDYCAR team debut! We are very much all looking forward to the Indy GP and hopeful we can celebrate with fireworks for more reasons than just the Independence Day holiday!

