Graham Rahal climbs aboard the Fifth Third Bank Honda (Photo Courtesy of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)

FIFTH THIRD BANK EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING THROUGH 2022



Will be Primary Sponsor of the No. 15 entry at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Road America and at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course



BROWNSBURG, Ind. (July 2, 2020) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Fifth Third Bank has extended its relationship with the team through the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The bank will be the primary sponsor of the No. 15 entry for Graham Rahal at the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Race 2 of the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America doubleheader and the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



Fifth Third Bank will also have an enhanced associate sponsor presence in other key INDYCAR SERIES race markets throughout each season including at the Indianapolis 500 and in Monterey, Calif. and St. Petersburg, Fla. Fifth Third Bank first joined the team in 2016 as an associate sponsor and the partnership has grown as the two organizations have continued to build upon and pursue new collaborative business-to-business opportunities.



“Motorsports is such a vital part of the Indianapolis culture and as a corporate citizen Fifth Third Bank believes greatly in supporting the sport at the very heart of our state,” said Kevin Hipskind, Fifth Third Bank Regional President. “Our partnership with the elite Rahal Letterman Lanigan team continues to create even more opportunity for long-term community impact and meaningful business relationships for the Bank. We look forward to three more heart-racing years of collaboration and an exciting NTT INDYCAR SERIES ahead.”



In addition to business-to-business activities, RLL has participated in Fifth Third Bank’s annual Fifth Third Day (5/3 on the calendar) by helping to kick off their Feeding Our Communities campaign that takes place in the communities they serve with the goal of providing more than 1 million meals to those in need in May. The initiative has included Indianapolis-area groups such as Second Helpings, Pride Academy, Flanner House, St. Vincent House, Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital and Million Meals Movement. Fifth Third Bank is also a supporter of other racing-related charitable initiatives such as REV Presented by Fifth Third Bank which benefits IU Health patients and an annual event that benefits Children’s TherAplay, a physical and occupational therapy for children with special needs.



“When this relationship began, I already had the utmost respect for Fifth Third Bank as a company,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “As each year progresses, we continue to be inspired not only by how they conduct their business but also how they support the communities in which they service. Fifth Third Bank is able to uniquely leverage the partnership with RLL to enhance their commercial banking position with clients across the INDYCAR paddock.”



“We’re thrilled Fifth Third Bank has extended its relationship with Rahal Letterman Lanigan, providing another example of the strong appeal and reach of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and its teams,” said Mark Miles, President and Chief Executive Officer of Penske Entertainment Corp. “Our sport needs great sponsors like Fifth Third Bank, which has tremendous reach and such impactful community ties and will continue to enjoy a great partnership with a top-notch organization like Rahal Letterman Lanigan.”



The 14-race 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season continues with the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4. For more details about the team or series, please visit www.rahal.com or www.indycar.com