DALLAS, TX – (July 1, 2020) — Vasser-Sullivan announced today that for the third consecutive year Mouser Electronics, Inc. and Molex, LLC will be the primary co-sponsors of the No. 18 MOUSER MOLEX-Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan entry.

This year the No. 18 entry will be piloted by Santino Ferrucci in the upcoming GMR Grand Prix, July 4 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Mouser Electronics, the industry’s leading new product introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, has once again teamed up with valued supplier Molex to sponsor Ferrucci and the Coyne Vasser-Sullivan team for the entire 2020 NTT IndyCar Series.

Mouser first sponsored IndyCar racing in 2011 as an inventive way to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest technologies. The Mouser- and Molex-sponsored car won the Indianapolis 500 in 2013 as well as the 2017 and 2018 series-opening races at St. Petersburg, Florida. In 2018 and 2019 Mouser and Molex were the primary sponsors of the No. 18 Coyne Vasser-Sullivan car driven by Sebastien Bourdais at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Toronto.

The GMR Grand Prix will be broadcast live on NBC at 12:00 p.m. (ET).

QUOTES:

Todd McAtee, Mouser Electronics’ Vice President Americas Business Development:

“We wish the Coyne Vasser-Sullivan team the best of luck as they return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the ‘Mouser Machine.’ The collaboration between the team, Mouser Electronics, and Molex is a testament to our collective commitment to excellence.”

Fred Bell, Vice President of Global Distribution, Molex:

“We are excited to cheer on the team as the No. 18 car flies Mouser and Molex colors July Fourth weekend. All of us at Molex are honored to once again team up with Mouser to sponsor the No. 18 car this season. This sponsorship further demonstrates our long-term relationship with Mouser, commitment to our joint customers and driving new innovations in the automotive industry.”

James “Sulli” Sullivan, Team Co-Team Owner Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan: “Mouser Electronics and Molex Connectors have collaborated with Jimmy (Vasser) and me for eight years. They are much more than sponsors…they are partners that have made our teams better. We are now together again in these exceptional times and are blessed to have them take on the primary role for the GMR Grand Prix. We all look forward to providing the folks watching at home with exciting live racing and a strong performance by the Mouser-Molex machine.”

FERRUCCI FAST FACTS:

· IndyCar Seasons: Third (2020 will be second full season)

· Career IndyCar Starts: 22 – 4 in 2018, 17 (full season) in 2019, 1 in 2020

· First Start: June 3, 2018

· 2019 Indianapolis 500 “Rookie of the Year” finishing seventh

· Third in 2019 “Rookie of the Year” standings

· Third in laps completed (2037 of 2092) in 2019

· Fourth among all drivers on ovals with 170 points in 2019

· Eighth in laps led with 118 in 2019

About Mouser Electronics:

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 800 manufacturers. Mouser offers 27 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About Molex, LLC:

Molex makes a connected world possible by enabling technology that transforms the future and improves lives. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full range of connectivity products, services and solutions for markets that include data communications, medical, industrial, automotive and consumer electronics.

About Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan:

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan is led by veteran driver, team owner and successful businessman Dale Coyne, owner of Dale Coyne Racing, and Vasser-Sullivan, owned by 1996 IndyCar Champion, Jimmy Vasser and sports marketer James “Sulli” Sullivan. Vasser-Sullivan also co-own AIM VASSER SULLIVAN competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship campaigning two Lexus RC F GT3s.