GMR Grand Prix
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis, IN
12 p.m. EDT, July 4, 2020
NBC and NBC Sports Gold
IndyCar Radio Network and SiriusXM
MANUFACTURER COMPETITION
- The NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to competition Saturday, July 4, on the road course of the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The GMR Grand Prix will be the start of a five race swing in next three weeks: this weekend’s 80-lap contest followed by double-header race weekends at Road America and Iowa Speedway.
- Following Scott Dixon’s dominating win at the season-opening Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, Dixon’s victory, which saw him lead 157 of the 200-lap contest, gives the Honda driver a 13-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship, with 53 points to 40 points for the second-finishing Simon Pagenaud.
- With Andretti Autosport’s Zach Veach finishing fourth at Texas, Honda comes to the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis with an 11-point lead over Chevrolet in the INDYCAR Manufacturers’ Championship battle, 87-76.
- The 2020 season marks the ninth season of manufacturer competition in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, following six years of Honda serving as single engine supplier from 2006-11. Honda is seeking its third consecutive Manufacturers’ title this year.
- Honda’s Indy car win total of 246 in 25 years of North American open-wheel racing – including 12 Indianapolis 500 victories since 2004 – is unmatched by any other manufacturer in the same period.
- Eight wins in 2019 brought Honda the company’s eighth INDYCAR Manufacturers’ Championship, and marked the third time Honda has recorded back-to-back manufacturer titles, including 1998-99 and 2004-05.
WHERE TO WATCH
- Television coverage from the GMR Grand Prix on the NBC Gold App begins with the opening practice Friday, July 3, at 11:30 a.m. EDT, and continues on the NBC Sports Network for qualifying at 4:30 p.m. EDT.
- Live race coverage of the GMR Grand Prix can be viewed Saturday, July 4, on NBC at 12 p.m. EDT. Additional coverage can be found on the INDYCAR Radio Network and SiriusXM, with live timing and scoring information available at INDYCAR.com.
- Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on NBCsports.com and the NBC Sports App with NBCSN authentication.
- Honda Racing social media content and videos from the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be available on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/HondaRacing_HPD). Produced by the CoForce Digital Media, YouTube video packages can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/HondaRacingHPDTV.