|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Date:
Saturday, July 4
Round: 2/14
Race laps: 80
Total race distance: 195.12 miles/314 km
Length: 2.439 miles/3.925 km
Number of turns: 13
Session start times:
Practice: Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Qualifying: Friday, 4:30 – 5:45 p.m. ET
Warmup: Saturday, 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. ET
Green Flag: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: 12:00PM ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“The next few weeks ahead of us are going to be intense and eventful. There is no better place to start it off than at the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Arrow McLaren SP and I have used this time off to prepare and be ready to tackle the challenges coming torwards us at each track and event. I can’t wait to get going again this Friday and am really excited to be racing again on NBC. Hopefully Oliver and I can put on a show for all our fans and partners.”
|Oliver Askew – No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“I’ve always enjoyed racing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, and I’ve had a lot of success there on the Road to Indy. I hope to take that experience into my first INDYCAR road course race. I think that everyone at Arrow McLaren SP has set the foundations for a very good month of racing, so I’m looking to take advantage of the cars we have been working hard to put together. It will feel weird to be racing in Indianapolis without fans but hopefully everyone tunes in to NBC to watch the race at noon on Saturday.”
|Taylor Kiel
Managing Director
|“We are all excited to get back to road course racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Oliver and Pato have both shown well here in the past and our team has had success, winning the inaugural race in 2014 and securing multiple other podiums. We are looking for a great team result this weekend for Arrow McLaren SP, our fans, and our partners.”