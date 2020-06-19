The Carlin INDYCAR team is proud to announce XCDS International (eXtended Collaboration Document Systems), an innovative international software vendor focused on powerful office solutions development and integration, will be featured as a partner on the No. 59 Carlin Chevrolet for the remainder of the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. XCDS made their debut as a Carlin partner on the No. 59 Carlin Chevrolet at the delayed season opener at Texas Motor Speedway where the team restarted the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with a strong sixth-place finish.



“We’re delighted to welcome XCDS on board for the 2020 season,” said Team Principal Trevor Carlin speaking about the new relationship. “The season so far has been one of unimaginable events with racing only just getting underway this weekend, almost three months after we first arrived in St. Pete for the scheduled season opener. To be able to welcome a new partner to the team at this time means more now than ever and it gives the team a real boost both on and off the track. Our preseason pace was strong and we continued to show that speed in Texas with Conor’s sixth-place finish. We’re aiming to reward the belief XCDS have shown in the team with some strong results over the coming year.”



XCDS joins forces with British team Carlin, who made their debut in America’s premier racing series in 2018, as they head into their third season of NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition. The No. 59 Gallagher-backed full-time entry will be shared by two drivers for the duration of the 2020 season with British racer Max Chilton competing on the road and street courses, in addition to the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on its new August date, and American Conor Daly on the remaining ovals. Daly drove the No. 59 Gallagher-backed Chevrolet to a stunning sixth-place finish after starting 19th at the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opener the first weekend of June at Texas Motor Speedway.



Andy Webb, CEO of XCDS International said, “We are delighted to be working with Carlin. We are ready to pursue an international marketing campaign for XCDS in the coming months and I have always favoured collaborations with like-minded businesses. I believe Chily [Chilton] and his team share our belief in technology and communications which have been so vital during this brutal pandemic. We are also really looking forward to seeing the XCDS name out there supporting live sport!”



The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will resume with the second round of on-track action on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on the 4th of July weekend.

Source: Team PR