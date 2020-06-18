BROWNSBURG, Ind. (June 18, 2020) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Hy-Vee, Inc., an employee-owned supermarket corporation that operates more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, will be the primary sponsor of Graham Rahal’s No. 15 NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry at the Iowa 300 at Iowa Speedway on Saturday, July 18.



“We are excited to be partnering with Hy-Vee for this race,” said Bobby Rahal, team co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing along with David Letterman and Michael Lanigan. “This partnership enables RLL to deliver our driver, Graham Rahal, along with the excitement of the INDYCAR SERIES to Hy-Vee’s shoppers and consumers in Iowa, and we couldn’t be more excited to have their logo on our car during this event.”



After recent races at Iowa Speedway have been scheduled to run in the daytime, the INDYCAR SERIES will return to the popular night-race format at Iowa Speedway for 2020 with races on Friday and Saturday nights. For more information on the series or team, please visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.



About Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 10 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 5 favorite grocery stores. The company’s more than 85,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.