According to www.showbuzzdaily and a tweet by Adam Stern from Sports Business Journal, the Genesys Technology 300 on NBC on Saturday night drew in approximately 1.4 million viewers. Link to tweet That’s the best non-Indianapolis 500 viewership numbers in the last six seasons. (according to a database that I keep – this reminds me that…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.