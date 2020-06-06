Schedule (all times Central Daylight Time) TIMEEVENT12:00pm – 12:10pmPit Limiter Practice12:10-12:40pmRookie and First Timer Practice12:40pm – 2pmNTT INDYCAR SERIES All Cars Practice2pm – 2:30pmPit Stop Practice (two 15-minute groups)6:30pm – 7pmNBCSN Broadcast Starts7pmNBC Broadcast Starts7pmDrivers Start Your Engines7:05pmGreen Flag Genesys Technology 300 On-Air Television: Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell, and Paul Tracy will be in the…



