“I think Arrow McLaren SP approached this time with tremendous resolve and focus to become better regardless of the situation. Our group has continued to work hard with our trainer and has continued to push each other to be the best version of themselves. Once we get to Texas, I am confident that our commitment to physical and mental preparation will show. Our level of preparation is something we take pride in and should serve us well in the new one-day-show format. Everyone has put in a tremendous amount of work towards our goal of consistently competing for race wins and championships. Every member of the team is ready to finally put that hard work to task and show how far we have come. Besides that, we are all racers and live to compete, so when that is taken from you, it only makes you want it more. We are all thankful that we have the opportunity to be back at the track, and to be part of bringing INDYCAR back to our amazing fans all over the world.”