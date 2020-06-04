|Texas Motor Speedway
Date: Saturday, June 6
Round: 1/14
Race laps: 200
Total race distance: 300 miles/482.803km
Length: 1.5 miles/2.4km
Number of turns: 4 (oval)
Session start times:
Rookie Practice: Saturday, 1:10 – 1:40 p.m. ET
Practice: Saturday, 1:40 – 3:00 p.m. ET
Qualifying: Saturday, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET
Green Flag: Saturday, 8:00 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: 8:00PM ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“Finally, it’s race week! All of us at Arrow McLaren SP are so ready to get started. To be honest, it feels a bit weird, a bit funky. Everything has been stopped for so long that it’s hard to believe we are going to be racing this weekend. I’m looking forward to getting started and getting back into it with the team. I know i’ts going to take a few laps to get back up to speed. I’m feeling a little rusty but we are definitely going to be as prepared as we can so we can use our time efficiently with everything compressed into one single day. We are definitely ready and looking forward to the race. Let’s go!”
|Oliver Askew – No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“Everyone at Arrow McLaren SP, including me, is ready to go. I think with the extra time to prepare, we are more ready than we were before St. Pete. It will be a challenge for sure, being my first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, but I’m looking forward to taking in the experience and putting on a show on NBC for our partners and fans at home.”
|Taylor Kiel
Managing Director
|“I think Arrow McLaren SP approached this time with tremendous resolve and focus to become better regardless of the situation. Our group has continued to work hard with our trainer and has continued to push each other to be the best version of themselves. Once we get to Texas, I am confident that our commitment to physical and mental preparation will show. Our level of preparation is something we take pride in and should serve us well in the new one-day-show format. Everyone has put in a tremendous amount of work towards our goal of consistently competing for race wins and championships. Every member of the team is ready to finally put that hard work to task and show how far we have come. Besides that, we are all racers and live to compete, so when that is taken from you, it only makes you want it more. We are all thankful that we have the opportunity to be back at the track, and to be part of bringing INDYCAR back to our amazing fans all over the world.”