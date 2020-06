GENESYS 300 FAST FACTS Race date: Saturday, June 6 Track: Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile oval Media links: Entry List (PDF) | Trackside Media Guide (Interactive PDF) Race distance: 200 laps / 300 miles Firestone tire allotment: Nine sets primary to be used during practice, qualifying and the race. Rookies and first-time Texas participants will get an extra set. Twitter: @TXMotorSpeedway @INDYCAR, #Genesys300, #INDYCAR…



