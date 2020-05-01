World Wide Technology Raceway and Jimmy John’s to deliver 200 lunches May 6 to front-line medical personnel at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Illinois

Round 2 of Partners Helping Partners expresses appreciation for front-line health workers

April 30, 2020, St. Louis Region – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, and Jimmy John’s in Granite City, Illinois, will deliver 200 lunches to front-line medical personnel at Gateway Regional Medical Center at 2100 Madison Avenue in Granite City. The delivery will take place on Wednesday, May 6, at 11:30 a.m. Central at the hospital’s side entrance on 21stStreet.

This is the second round of WWTR’s Partners Helping Partners outreach, which expresses appreciation to doctors, nurses and all front-line medical personnel at the hospital during this health emergency. Jimmy John’s is the Official Sandwich Delivery Partner of WWTR.

“We are continuing to express our gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all of the medical personnel who are working ‘round the clock during this health emergency,” said WWTR Owner and CEO Curtis Francois. “It is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for their selfless efforts and sacrifices.”

“Granite City Jimmy John’s is proud to partner with WWTR to provide food for the staff at Gateway Regional Medical Center,” said Steve Levey, owner of Jimmy John’s Granite City. “We sincerely appreciate everything they do for the community – not only during this health emergency, but every day.”

“Through this pandemic, the support from our community has been unbelievable,” said Patrick Garvey, Interim Chief Executive Officer Gateway Regional Medical Center. “Thank you to World Wide Technology Raceway and the Granite City Jimmy John’s for thinking of our team during this unprecedented time. Southern Illinois is standing strong and we will continue to fight this virus together.”