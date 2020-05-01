Indianapolis, Indiana (May 1, 2020) – Juncos Racing is pleased to announce Stefan Wilson will join the team for final INDYCAR iRacing Challenge race this weekend. After five events, a field of 33 drivers is set for the First Responder 175 presented by GMR on the famous oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Stefan Wilson will pilot the No. 25 OMOLOGATO / Expedia VIP Access / Juncos Racing entry for the 70-lap, 175-mile on the 2.5 mile virtual iRacing oval at IMS. Live coverage begins Saturday May 2nd on NBCSN at 2:30pm ET and IndyCar.com.

“I am so relieved to qualify for the INDYCAR iRacing Challenge First Responders 175 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Wilson. “It was a pretty tense time building up to qualifying, with 10 drivers competing for four spots. You just had to put in the perfect lap to make sure you could advance, which thankfully we did ending up P2 in that session. So I am thrilled to be a part of the main event on Saturday.”

“I have a lot of respect for Ricardo Juncos and the Juncos Racing team,” continued Wilson. “What they achieved last year, bumping their way into the show was truly amazing. It was unfortunate Kyle (Kaiser) was not able to qualify as well for the event on Saturday, as I have a lot of admiration for him as a person and driver. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to represent Juncos Racing in the No. 25 OMOLGOATO / Expedia VIP Access entry on Saturday and look forward to an exciting race. I want to thank INDYCAR for giving us the chance to enter and qualify for this event, which will allow us to highlight some of potential sponsors and previous sponsors I have been working with, and hopes with an Indy 500 entry this coming August.”

The No. 25 OMOLGOATO / Expedia VIP Access Juncos Racing machine that Sage Karam will pilot

A total of 10 drivers attempted to qualify for the four remaining spots left in the field for the final INDYCAR iRacing Challenge. Kyle Kaiser, who has piloted the No. 11 Juncos Racing entry for the first five events, was not able to advance through qualifying. Juncos Racing Team Owner Ricardo Juncos said, “We were really hoping for two Juncos Racing entries for the final INDYCAR event, but that is how qualifying can go. Unfortunately we will not have Kyle Kaiser back in the car this weekend representing the team, as he has done a great job throughout the first five events. I know he put a lot of time and effort into each event, so I would like to thank him for a doing a great job representing the team.” ﻿“We are happy to have Stefan Wilson on board this weekend as a new entry for Juncos Racing driving the No. 25 car,” said Juncos. “I have known Stefan for over 10 years, and we have always been trying to put something together, so to finally be working with him, even for now if it is in the virtual world, is very exciting. I know Stefan will be very competitive this weekend as he had an outstanding qualifying run. He has been a such a pleasure to work with and we hope to continue the relationship into the future.”

Shami Kalra Owner of Omologato said, “I have a big passion for IndyCar racing, so we are so excited to be partnering with Stefan and Juncos Racing for the final INDYCAR iRacing Challenge this weekend. To be involved with a British racing driver in the IndyCar series and a such a renowned team like Juncos Racing is incredible.”