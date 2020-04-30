Deal to include Associate Sponsorship on the #18 Dale Coyne with Vasser-Sullivan Entry for Four Races

Wallingford, CT (April 30, 2020) Marotti Autosport has created a partnership to bring PW Power Systems to Indy Car racing in a four-race associate sponsorship that will see the PW Power Systems brand showcased on the #18 Dale Coyne with Vasser-Sullivan entry for four races including the 2020 Indianapolis 500.

“We have enjoyed establishing a warm relationship with our new friends at PW Power Systems,” said Will Marotti. “It means everything to us that we have earned their trust, and we are determined to make this a winning combination we hope will continue for a long time.”

Marotti Autosport teamed with Schmidt-Peterson Racing in 2016 and 2017, competing in several races including the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500. Jimmy Vasser, co-owner at Vasser-Sullivan Racing and an eight-time starter in the Indy 500, was the 1996 Indy Car champion and won ten races in the series during his driving career. He won the Indy 500 as an owner in 2013 with driver Tony Kanaan.

“We are delighted to be a part of Marotti Autosport’s Indy Car series journey,” said Raul Pereda, PW Power Systems President and CEO. “Will Marotti is passionate for the sport, especially the Indianapolis 500, and Jimmy Vasser is a champion; we expect great things to come from Will’s new partnership with his operation. Just like NTT IndyCar Series teams, the keys to winning for PWPS are quickly overcoming diverse challenges and finding flexible solutions for our customers.”

PW Power Systems (PWPS), a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has leveraged the advanced technology of Pratt & Whitney®aircraft engines and uniquely applied it to complex, power-system solutions to become a leader in the global power generation industry. PWPS offers customized, flexible, fast-track products from 30 to 140 MW; Engineering, Procurement, and Construction turnkey expertise; and operational support for the life of its customers’ assets. PWPS is committed to helping power producers meet the needs of their customers under the most demanding and adverse conditions, delivering power when and where the world needs it most.