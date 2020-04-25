|Earlier this year, Citrone/Buhl Autosport announced it would be entering a car into the Indy GP and Indy 500 this year. Well, a lot has changed since that announcement, including the postponement of the Indy 500 until late August. INDYCAR has, however, been in action…albeit not on any physical tracks, but virtually with the INDYCAR iRacing Challenge.
We are excited to announce that Spencer Pigot, who will be behind the wheel of the #45 car once real-life racing resumes, is going to be behind the virtual wheel of the #45 Mi-Jack / EMBRACE Pittsburgh RLL with Citrone/Buhl Autosport entry. You can watch the AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge at (virtual) Circuit of The Americas live on NBCSN this weekend, Saturday at 2:30 PM.
|The virtual livery features EMBRACE Pittsburgh, one of the Citrone family’s incredible philanthropic organizations. EMBRACE Pittsburgh is a powerful movement conceived and driven by Citrone 33. The goal is to champion mental strength throughout the Pittsburgh region. By exercising our minds, we sharpen our focus, manage stress, ready ourselves for change, and strengthen our overall health.
Circuit of The Americas is near and dear to Buhl Sport, as we have had success there in the past. Alex Keyes drove the #4 Champion/Racing4Detroit car to victory multiple times at CoTA in Americas Rallycross!
This weekend shouldn’t be quite as dusty for Spencer…stay safe!