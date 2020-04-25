Earlier this year, Citrone/Buhl Autosport announced it would be entering a car into the Indy GP and Indy 500 this year. Well, a lot has changed since that announcement, including the postponement of the Indy 500 until late August. INDYCAR has, however, been in action…albeit not on any physical tracks, but virtually with the INDYCAR iRacing Challenge.



We are excited to announce that Spencer Pigot, who will be behind the wheel of the #45 car once real-life racing resumes, is going to be behind the virtual wheel of the #45 Mi-Jack / EMBRACE Pittsburgh RLL with Citrone/Buhl Autosport entry. You can watch the AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge at (virtual) Circuit of The Americas live on NBCSN this weekend, Saturday at 2:30 PM.