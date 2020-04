By Patrick Stephan Pagenaud Wins iRacing Chevy 275 at Michigan Welcome to TrackSideOnline.com presented by Honda Racing/HPD’s coverage of the Chevrolet 275, the third round of the INDYCAR iRacing Challenge, this time coming from virtual Michigan International Speedway. NBC Sports Mike Tirico gave the command to start engines at about 2:43pm ET. Starting on the front…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.