WALLER, Texas—Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.

With the invasion of the Coronavirus or COVID-19, not only is our country navigating uncharted territory, but so is the rest of the world. Many people will face unprecedented hardship due to the drastic but necessary measures being taken to confront the spread of this insidious disease. As our government addresses ways to lessen those hardships, Americans are doing their part by following the directives to stay home and stay safe.

After consulting with his father, Larry Foyt communicated to the AJ Foyt Racing employees that their pay will not be interrupted despite temporarily closing the team’s race shop in Indianapolis and the team’s headquarters in Waller, Texas.

“Our biggest concern is for the health of our communities and our employees, so we are closing the race shops for the time being,” said Larry Foyt, president of A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Inc. “I want to thank our partners and sponsors for their support and understanding during these extraordinary times. Many people will face some difficult challenges in the coming days. A.J. and I wish everyone the best, and we look forward to going racing again when the time is right.”

With people confined to their homes, or in the case of A.J. to his ranch where he can ride his bulldozer, we will work to provide interesting content on this website in the coming days. We look forward to hearing from race fans as to how they are spending their days and the positives gained from this experience which we can share. Please send your stories to info@ajfoytracing.com with the Subject line of Extraordinary Times. Please include a picture if you can and we will start publishing your stories on our website along with those from our race team.

Extraordinary times indeed.