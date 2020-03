SOURCE: FOYT PR March 10, 2020 SÉBASTIEN BOURDAIS joined AJ Foyt Racing to run a limited schedule of four races this season, including the first three on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule. Born in Le Mans, France and now a resident of St. Petersburg for nearly 15 years, he won his first of 34 pole positions in…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.