Posted by Steve Wittich on Tuesday, March 10th 2020

Chip Ganassi RacingIndianapolis, Ind. Team Owner: Chip GanassiChief Operating Officer: Doug DuchardtManaging Director, INDYCAR: Mike HullManager, INDYCAR: Barry Wanser Engine Manufacturer: Honda Indy car starts: 1,236- First Indy car start: 1990 Autoworks 200 at Phoenix International Raceway (now ISM Raceway) in Avondale, Ariz. Indy car wins: 108- First Indy car win: 1994 Molson Indy Toronto…