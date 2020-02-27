WALLER, Texas— AJ Foyt Racing has signed ripKurrent, an energy services company, as the primary sponsor of Charlie Kimball’s No. 4 Chevrolet for the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. Moreover, ripKurrent will have a season-long presence on the car as an associate marketing partner.

“I am excited for ripKurrent to come on board for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis

500 with AJ Foyt Racing,” Kimball said. “As a tech company that is disrupting the norms associated with commercial and industrial facility energy usage and finding efficiencies for those companies, there is no better place to showcase technology, speed and success than the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!”

The ripKurrent logo will be on the nose of the No. 4 Chevrolet throughout the season and the car will feature a distinctive ripKurrent livery for the Indy 500. The company plans to entertain its guests throughout the month of May.

“We are very excited to be partnered with AJ Foyt Racing and Charlie Kimball for the 2020 season, and more specifically, the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500,” said Jade Culbertson, founder and president of ripKurrent, LLC. “After attending many Indy 500s as a native Hoosier, it will be surreal to think we have an entry with a world class team in AJ Foyt Racing and driver Charlie Kimball in the race. They have the knowledge, experience and skill to put the car in victory circle.”

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, ripKurrent is expanding its involvement in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES after having sponsored Kimball’s car at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway last August.

“The NTT INDYCAR Series and the Indianapolis 500 provide ideal platforms for us to continue to grow the ripKurrent brand,” Culbertson explained. “The pageantry, entertainment and hospitality experience at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is second to none and we’re excited to share that with our customers, business associates, family and friends throughout the month of May. Speed, innovation, technology and efficiency are synonymous with INDYCAR and that aligns perfectly with our brand and energy services business at ripKurrent. We’re serious about reducing energy consumption for our clients, resulting in a reduced carbon footprint, a healthier planet and significant cost savings.”

The No. 4 Chevrolet, which is based in the team’s Waller, Texas race shop, will feature several different liveries over the course of the season as the team continues to sign marketing partners for its two-car operation.

“We welcome our new partner ripKurrent for the 2020 season,” said Larry Foyt, president of AJ Foyt Racing. “We are thrilled that they will be the primary sponsor of Charlie Kimball’s No. 4 car in the Indianapolis 500. The ripKurrent Chevrolet looks amazing, and I can’t wait to hear it at full song around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES opens with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg the weekend of March 13 – 15. That same weekend Kimball’s teammate Sebastien Bourdais will pilot the No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet in the first of four races he plans to drive this season.