A new racing team has been formed to participate in the NTT IndyCar Series. Citrone/Buhl Autosport was formed by two groups passionate about racing and intent on entering a competitive car into the Indianapolis 500. Formed in early 2020, the team plans to make its first appearance on the grid at the Indianapolis Grand Prix on May 9th.

Citrone/Buhl Autosport is a partnership between Robert and Nick Citrone and Tom and Robbie Buhl. Robert Citrone is founder of Discovery Capital Management and the largest minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rob’s son Nick is a Data Analytics Coordinator for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tom and Robbie own Buhl Sport Detroit, a motorsports marketing company that operates a rallycross team, Racing4Detroit, and an advanced driver training program called Teen Street Skills.

No stranger to IndyCar, Robbie competed in 78 IndyCar races between 1993 and 2004, including eight starts at the Indy 500, and won the 1997 Pennzoil 200 in New Hampshire and 2000 Delphi Indy 200 at Walt Disney World.

Citrone and Buhl have been friends since meeting 20 years ago at the Indy 500 while Robbie was still driving. Both families share a love and passion for IndyCar and have always wanted to form a team to compete at Indy. In the summer of 2019, on behalf of the partnership, Buhl began exploring opportunities, with several teams and drivers, to enter a car in the 500. The underlying goal of Citrone/Buhl Autosport is to be competitive while partnering with the right people to deliver results.

The Citrones and Buhls see this as the start of a continued racing endeavor with aspiration of more entries at more races in the future.

