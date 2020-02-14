By Steve Wittich On Valentine’s Day 2020, Roger Penske, Chairman, Penske Corporation, officially started to write his love-letter to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500, and fans of both. Mark Miles, President and CEO, Penske Entertainment and Doug Boles, President, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, joined Mr. Penske to announce Penske Entertainment’s plans for the 111-year-old speed…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.