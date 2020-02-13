By Steve Wittich & Patrick Stephan First, we’d like to welcome quite a few new subscribers that came on board in the past few days. Second, this will be the first part of a multi-post wrap-up of NTT INDYCAR SERIES testing from Circuit of The Americas. Clearly focused and a hopeful omen. Nobody would ever…
Wrapping up NTT INDYCAR SERIES testing from COTA – Part 1
category: TSO News
tags: Circuit Of The Americas, Firestone Racing, NTT IndyCar Series, rookie oval test, Scott McLaughlin, spring training, Team Penske, testing, Will Power