By Patrick Stephan With many of the drivers getting on to the track just after noon, the early leader was Pato O’Ward at 2:04.8271. We did just get a little bit more sprinkles on the track, but we’re also seeing track temps slowly creeping up with Turn 11 at 53.6 and Turn 15 at 52.9F….



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.