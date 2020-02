By Steve Wittich Carlin announced this morning that in addition to Max Chilton, a pair of Brazilians have joined the team’s testing line-up at the Circuit of The Americas. Felipe Nasr and Sérgio Sette Câmara, both Carlin alumni, will be in the No. 31 Carlin Chevrolet for the two-day test on the 3.41-mile, 20-turn road…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.