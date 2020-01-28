DETROIT, Mich. (January 28, 2020) – The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will wave the green flag on a busy summer in the Motor City and the May 29-31 celebration on Belle Isle is looking for a few hundred volunteers to help host this year’s event. Grand Prix volunteers are members of the Detroit Grand Prix Association (DGPA) serving as ambassadors for the event, as well as Belle Isle and the city of Detroit throughout one of the most exciting weekends of the summer.

The DGPA hopes to have approximately 1,100 volunteers assisting at the 2020 Grand Prix and with nearly 500 members already registered, the organization is looking to welcome several hundred more members to the team. DGPA members can volunteer to help in many different areas at the Grand Prix, from working as ticket scanners and ushers, to providing transportation services and more during race weekend on Belle Isle. Volunteers will also have a unique and fun experience behind the scenes at the Grand Prix while supporting a very positive event for the community that remains focused on giving back to Belle Isle Park.

The 2020 Grand Prix will feature world-class racing, live music, entertainment, interactive displays, food, drinks and more for the expected 100,000 fans that will visit the Raceway at Belle Isle Park throughout the three-day weekend. Lear Corporation once again is a proud sponsor of the DGPA in 2020.

Those interested in joining the DGPA to become a volunteer for the 2020 Grand Prix can visit www.DetroitGP.com and click on the “Volunteer” link for more information.

“We always hear from our fans, our partners and even the race competitors just how special our volunteers are at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear and they are so right. We simply could not host this event without our amazing members of the Detroit Grand Prix Association. They are so passionate about the Grand Prix, the city of Detroit and Belle Isle Park,” said Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “Our volunteers make sure that everyone who attends the Grand Prix on Belle Isle has a wonderful experience. We encourage anyone that’s looking to volunteer and help make a difference in our community to come join our DGPA team.”

Areas that need DGPA volunteers for the 2020 Grand Prix include circuit marshals, customer relations, ticket scanners, information services, transportation and more.

In 2020, the DGPA will continue to provide an enhanced scheduling program that offers more flexibility and shorter shift times for new volunteers working at the Grand Prix. New members have the option to work one, two or three days at the Grand Prix, but most areas are looking for volunteers to work a shift on both Saturday and Sunday of race weekend (May 30 and 31).

The annual DGPA membership fee is $20, but everyone that signs up to become a volunteer for the 2020 Grand Prix by the end of the day on January 31 will pay a reduced rate of $15. The fee helps cover many volunteer benefits including a membership patch, commemorative lapel pin and access to exclusive pre- and post-race parties for DGPA members. The Grand Prix also provides each volunteer with a credential to access the venue throughout race weekend, official uniform shirts and hat, free off-island parking, complimentary shuttle service to Belle Isle and lunch each day of race weekend.

For more information on the DGPA and to sign up to volunteer for the 2020 Grand Prix, visit www.DetroitGP.com.