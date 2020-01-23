Arrow McLaren SP and Mission Foods Announce Multi-Year IndyCar Partnership
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (January 23, 2020) – Arrow McLaren SP and Mission Foods, manufacturer of the world’s best-selling tortilla and wraps, have today announced a multi-year partnership bringing the two brands together in the NTT IndyCar Series.
MISSION® is a global brand of tortillas, wraps, flatbreads and chips with presence in 112 countries around the world. Mission Foods offers a wide portfolio of corn and flour tortillas, wraps, flatbreads, naan, pita bread, chapatti and pizza bases, plus other food products and snacks customized to the local tastes and preferences of consumers in each country.
Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Racing said:
“We’re thrilled to welcome Mission Foods as a new Arrow McLaren SP partner. Our partnership with Mission Foods, a market-leader in North America and key regions globally, has evolved from their previous support of McLaren Racing and we are delighted that they have chosen to partner with the Arrow McLaren SP team.”
Sam Schmidt, Co-Owner, Arrow McLaren SP said:
“We are honored Mission Foods has become part of our ever-growing partner family. The partnership is a natural fit for Arrow McLaren SP and Mission Foods as a market-leader in North America.”
Juan Gonzalez, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mission Foods said:
“We are very excited and proud to partner with the Arrow McLaren SP team in the NTT IndyCar series and continue our involvement with McLaren Racing. Both brands have a tremendous commitment to quality and the partnership gives us a great opportunity to interact with our consumers in a fun and exciting environment. I strongly believe that our partnership will create unforgettable moments for all race fans.”
As part of the partnership, the MISSION® brand will be represented on the team firesuit and crewshirts and the nose, cockpit side, in-car camera view and tire ramp of the car. The MISSION® brand will also be carried by team drivers Oliver Askew’s and Pato O’Ward’s firesuits and helmets.