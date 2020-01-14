Chip Ganassi Racing Partners with Huski Chocolate for No. 8 Indy Car in 2020
Huski Chocolate will Become Primary Partner on third entry with Marcus Ericsson
INDIANAPOLIS (January 14, 2020) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today that Huski Chocolate will be joining the team as a primary partner on the recently announced No. 8 Honda in the NTT IndyCar Series for 29-year-old Swede Marcus Ericsson beginning in 2020. Huski Chocolate completes the 2020 lineup of primary partners for the team, which also features PNC Bank and NTT DATA on the No. 9 and No. 10 cars driven by five-time NTT IndyCar Series Champion, Indianapolis 500 and 46-time winner Scott Dixon, and 2019 Rookie of the Year Felix Rosenqvist, respectively.
Huski Chocolate’s headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden, and they currently maintain sports-related partnerships with McLaren in Formula 1, as well as the Millwall Football Club who compete in the English Football League Championship – the second tier of English football after the Premier League.
NOTES OF INTEREST:
- About Huski Chocolate: Huski Chocolate was born in the mountains of Arctic Sweden where their Hot Chocolate became a legendary drink of choice amongst elite skiers and adventurers. The unique Huski taste is created using all-natural ingredients combined with real cocoa, cocoa butter and secret spices, delivering an unrivalled chocolate experience to fuel adventure. Combined with a new ready to drink iced chocolate, Huski Chocolate is now growing around the world, taking chocolate lovers to the mountains of Arctic Sweden in every sip!
- About Marcus Ericsson: Prior to his rookie season in INDYCAR in 2019, the Kumla, Sweden native most recently completed his fifth year in Formula 1 in 2018 with a total of 97 starts. Ericsson is a two-time champion (Formula BMW UK, 2007; Japanese Formula Three, 2009), and has twice claimed the Swedish Junior Racer of the Year award (2007, 2009). Ericsson also previously competed in British Formula Three, GP2 Asia and GP2.
QUOTEBOARD:
- Stanton Barrett, CEO, Huski Chocolate Americas: “This partnership is a great fit for our entire company. We have watched Marcus in Formula 1 and last year’s transition into INDYCAR. Marcus has great potential and now he can capitalize on his talents by teaming up with Chip Ganassi Racing in INDYCAR. This partnership with my friend Chip and CGR, a 12-time INDYCAR Champion team, is a critical and valuable platform to reach a strong racing fan base in North and South America. As Huski Chocolate continues expanding into important markets for our B2B and B2C products, CGR and Marcus will continue to pave the way for success on and off the track for Huski Chocolate. We can’t wait to get the season started in St. Petersburg with the Huski Chocolate Honda on the grid.”
- Doug Duchardt, COO, Chip Ganassi Racing: “The Huski partnership is great news for CGR and the No. 8 team, and completes our lineup several months in advance of the 2020 season. We’re looking forward to having Huski Chocolate join the team and helping them build their brand in the United States.”