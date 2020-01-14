Chip Ganassi Racing Partners with Huski Chocolate for No. 8 Indy Car in 2020

Huski Chocolate will Become Primary Partner on third entry with Marcus Ericsson

INDIANAPOLIS (January 14, 2020) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today that Huski Chocolate will be joining the team as a primary partner on the recently announced No. 8 Honda in the NTT IndyCar Series for 29-year-old Swede Marcus Ericsson beginning in 2020. Huski Chocolate completes the 2020 lineup of primary partners for the team, which also features PNC Bank and NTT DATA on the No. 9 and No. 10 cars driven by five-time NTT IndyCar Series Champion, Indianapolis 500 and 46-time winner Scott Dixon, and 2019 Rookie of the Year Felix Rosenqvist, respectively.

Huski Chocolate’s headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden, and they currently maintain sports-related partnerships with McLaren in Formula 1, as well as the Millwall Football Club who compete in the English Football League Championship – the second tier of English football after the Premier League.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

About Huski Chocolate: Huski Chocolate was born in the mountains of Arctic Sweden where their Hot Chocolate became a legendary drink of choice amongst elite skiers and adventurers. The unique Huski taste is created using all-natural ingredients combined with real cocoa, cocoa butter and secret spices, delivering an unrivalled chocolate experience to fuel adventure. Combined with a new ready to drink iced chocolate, Huski Chocolate is now growing around the world, taking chocolate lovers to the mountains of Arctic Sweden in every sip!

About Marcus Ericsson: Prior to his rookie season in INDYCAR in 2019, the Kumla, Sweden native most recently completed his fifth year in Formula 1 in 2018 with a total of 97 starts. Ericsson is a two-time champion (Formula BMW UK, 2007; Japanese Formula Three, 2009), and has twice claimed the Swedish Junior Racer of the Year award (2007, 2009). Ericsson also previously competed in British Formula Three, GP2 Asia and GP2.

