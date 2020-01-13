KEIHIN EXTENDS RELATIONSHIP WITH RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING AND RETURNS AS A FULL-SEASON ASSOCIATE SPONSOR IN 2020
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (January 13, 2020) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Keihin North America, a leading manufacturer of precision technology parts for both the automotive and powersports industry, continues as a full-season associate sponsor for the team’s 2020 NTT IndyCar Series entries for Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato. The relationship began in 2017 when Keihin was an associate sponsor of Rahal’s entry in the Indianapolis 500 and grew into a full season sponsorship in 2018 on both team entries for Rahal and 2017 Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato.
“Keihin has been an enthusiastic partner since the beginning of our relationship and we couldn’t be happier to have them continue their program.” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and businessman Mike Lanigan. “We have been able to build an incredible foundation of partnerships with blue chip companies over the years and Keihin is no exception. As a Honda dealer, this partnership also brings me great satisfaction as I have always been impressed with the quality of their advanced componentry.”
“Keihin North America is thrilled to extend our existing partnership with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing into the 2020 season,” added Edward Flanagan, Assistant Vice President and General Manager of Keihin North America. “The value of the branding strategy we have implemented these past few years with RLL has not only allowed us to increase interest in Keihin’s capabilities within automotive part manufacturing in North America, but we have also experienced an increase in our associates’ pride for the company, and a passion to root for such a legendary team. Global Keihin takes great pride in this relationship.”
The 17-race 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season begins March 15 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. All races will be televised live on NBC or NBC Sports. For more details about the Series, please visit www.indycar.com.