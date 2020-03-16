We will keep this page up to date as more information about each event becomes available.

On March 13, INDYCAR released the following statement, canceling the first four NTT INDYCAR SERIES events.

After careful consideration, including regular communication with our event promoters, health officials, and the city administrations in our respective race markets regarding COVID-19, we have made the decision to cancel all NTT INDYCAR Series events through April. This begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg which was to begin today and run through Sunday, March 15 and continues through the AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas which was to take place April 24-26. Although we are disappointed to delay the start to this INDYCAR season and will miss our incredible fans who support us each year in St. Petersburg, Birmingham, Long Beach, and Austin, the safety of our fans, participants, staff, partners, and media will always remain our top priority. We will continue to coordinate with public health experts and government officials as we determine the appropriate plans for resuming our schedule.

The statement from INDYCAR came in the middle of a practice session for the Pirelli GT4 America Sprint series and following USF2000, Indy Pro 2000, Indy Lights and Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA. The session that was on track was immediately red and checkered flag.

On the next day, Saturday, March 14, the event put out the following statement for ticket holders, letting them know that they could let their tickets roll over to the 2021 event, or they could receive 110% credit for events at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Honda Indy Toronto, or Grand Prix of Portland. There is no option for a refund.

Ticket Purchasers on file for the March 13-15, 2020 event may choose to defer their purchased tickets for use at the March 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Alternatively, ticket purchasers may elect to receive a credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 10% to apply towards future Green Savoree Racing Promotions events, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, general admission, camping, RV space, paddock access and pit passes at either the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Honda Indy Toronto or Grand Prix of Portland. This 110% credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 or 2021 season, subject to availability.

Ticket holders will receive detailed instructions and next steps via email Friday March 20, 2020. Thank you for your continued patience.

We look forward to racing on the streets of St. Petersburg March 2021!

Fans on the various social media platforms were not happy with the lack of refunds. Links to threads on:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

The unhappy reaction from fans led to the event sending out another statement on March 15, clarifying what a ticket buyer agreed to when purchasing a ticket for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. That statement is here:

On Saturday evening (March 14), 2020 ticket purchasers on file for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg were notified of the credit being offered for the cancelled event. This communication was via email to each individual impacted, and posts were also placed on social media and the event website. This decision was not made lightly and was formed from research done across live sports, music and entertainment events nationally. It also considered unique temporary, purpose-built venues like ours which had events cancelled due to these extraordinary circumstances. The Green Savoree St. Petersburg LLC credit offer provides options to ticket purchasers and flexibility through 2021 that extend beyond the policy accepted and agreed to at the time of purchase which is ‘No refunds or exchanges. All sales final.’ This policy is posted on the event website, the point of purchase ticketing system used and agreed to at time of purchase by customers, and on the back of each event ticket. The applicable language of the policy as printed on the event ticket is provided below, and is customary and standard in the industry. The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented global event impacting us all. We hope our fans can understand and support us in this complicated situation.

Below is an excerpt of the applicable language from back of event ticket.

I am not entitled to a refund, replacement ticket, or other event admission material, or to payment for any damages of any kind for any reason from IndyCar or GSSP or Andersen including, without limitation, lost/damaged ticket, cancellation, shortening, rescheduling, or other alteration of the event. All sales are final – no money refunded or exchanges.

On March 13, Barber Motorsports Park announced that the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama would be canceled and refunds will be given within 7-10 business days. Here is the full statement.

Based on the latest information and expert analysis, the 2020 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by AmFirst will be canceled as scheduled April 3-5. This decision was reached after carefully consulting with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham city officials, and State of Alabama Public Health professionals.

Refunds will be given in full within 7-10 business days for all purchases of the following: Drive Your Ride Package, General Admission Tickets, Garage Pass Tickets, Cocina at the Track Hospitality Tickets, Paddock Club Hospitality Tickets, Camping, Sunday Onsite Parking Passes, & Car Corral Parking Passes.

The longest running street circuit event on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar, the Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach was the first event to postpone, sending out the following statement on March 12:

In light of today’s announcement from the City of Long Beach prohibiting all large-scale events in the City through April 30, 2020, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will not take place as scheduled on April 17-19. While we recognize that this is a serious inconvenience for our loyal attendees, sponsors and other clients, nevertheless, this action is consistent with our primary objective of assuring the public’s safety and well-being at our event.

We are in conversation with the City of Long Beach, various race sanctioning bodies and the Long Beach Convention Center to discuss the viability of rescheduling this event at a later time in the year. If that is not possible, then we look forward to presenting the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 16-18, 2021. Further details about possible refunds or credits will be forthcoming.

On March 15, Circuit of The Americas announced that they would be laying off staff , saying in a statement:

“COTA is an amphitheater, racetrack, sports stadium, conference center, and place where fans and friends come together to create lading memories. Without concerts, races and games, we have limited us. Understandably and importantly, public safety take precedence over celebratory gatherings. It is our greatest hope that our community remains healthy and, when the virus passes, we reunite for many years of treasured moments with friends and family.

We are heartbroken for our employees (and their families) who spend all year preparing to welcome guests from Austin and all around the globe, but now find themselves without work. The joy of creating memorable occasions has been replaced with the disappointing reality of a worldwide crisis. It is indeed a terrible time in the event and hospitality business. Most of all, we hope everyone stays healthy, heeds the caution advised by leaders and experts, and comes back to COTA when good times return.

On Sunday, March 15, the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) issued guidance recommending that any in-person event consisting of 50 people of more be canceled or postponed.

The full guidance, said:

Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.

Therefore, CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual.

This recommendation does not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses. This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus. This recommendation is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials.

Eight weeks from March 15, takes us to Sunday, May 10, the day after the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

On March 16, INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway put out the following joint statement with regards to the two races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

“We are aware of the CDC’s interim guidance suggesting the postponement of events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks. Our priority is to do our part in protecting the public health while still conducting the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge as scheduled on May 24. This continues to be a dynamic situation which we are monitoring constantly in coordination with federal, state, local and public health officials. We are planning for all contingencies and will be prepared to run the GMR Grand Prix and Indy 500 as the COVID-19 situation permits.”

Later on March 16, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway sent the following message to fans:

Dear Race Fan, As you may know, the CDC’s interim guidance suggests the postponement of events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks. Our priority is to do our part in protecting the public health while still conducting the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge as scheduled on Sunday, May 24.

This continues to be a dynamic situation that we are monitoring constantly in coordination with federal, state, local and public health officials. We are planning for all contingencies and will be prepared to run the GMR Grand Prix and Indy 500 as the COVID-19 situation permits. We appreciate your understanding and patience as everyone navigates these challenging times. We will continue to keep you updated on all developments regarding the Month of May schedule. As always, thank you for your support of IMS and we will stay in touch. Sincerely, The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Team

The next event after the Indianapolis 500 is the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear Corporation and they have issued the following statement on March 13.

“Detroit Grand Prix officials are working with local authorities to actively monitor all information as it relates to the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19, including updates and recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Event officials will also continue to work closely with the City of Detroit, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and all of the racing series competing at the Grand Prix. The well-being of the spectators, volunteers, employees and event participants are our top priority. Event planning continues and no disruptions are anticipated for the 2020 Grand Prix event schedule. Grand Prix officials will provide further updates on the situation, as needed, closer to the event weekend.”



2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule (as of March 16, 2020)