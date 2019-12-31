HOUSTON —The 2019 season had some highlights for A.J. Foyt and the AJ Foyt Racing team which are chronicled in this video. A.J. was inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame, he placed a bronze brick– commemorating his four 500 victories in the Indy 500—in the Yard of Bricks at the Speedway, and he received the Pop Dreyer Legends Award. Tony Kanaan surpassed his boss’s total (369) of IndyCar starts this year and finished on the podium in the Bommarito Auto Group 500. Matheus Leist claimed a fourth place finish in the Indy Grand Prix.

However, the season also marked the departure of ABC Supply Co. as our full-time marketing partner after a 15 year run, and we thank them for their support. Fortunately, they will return for the Indy 500. And we lost some good friends. Our deepest sympathies to the families of Glen Wood, John Martin, Bill Simpson, Junior Johnson, and that of our longest-serving crew member, Cecil Taylor.

We look forward to 2020 but for now, a look back on 2019…