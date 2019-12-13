FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — December 13, 2019

Indianapolis, IN – Motorsports power couple Graham Rahal and Courtney Force will once again host their annual Drivers Tournament powered by United Rentals. Benefitting the charitable partners of the Graham & Courtney Rahal Foundation, it is a uniquely styled golf outing filled with one-of-a-kind auction items, special guests, and interactive vendors throughout the course. The event will now take place less than five miles away from the hallowed grounds of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at the Country Club of Indianapolis on Thursday, May 21, just three days before the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.

“Courtney and I are honored to host the Drivers Tournament again this year with the help of our gracious sponsors, including United Rentals,” said Graham Rahal. “Everyone who gets involved with this is directly impacting our two very worthy causes, SoldierStrong and CSU’s One Cure.”

The event is presented by United Rentals, the largest equipment rental company in the world. Funds raised through the tournament will be directed to two non-profit organizations: Turns for Troops / SoldierStrong USA and Colorado State University’s One Cure.

“United Rentals has been proud to partner with the Graham & Courtney Rahal Foundation on their Drivers Tournament, benefitting Turns for Troops and One Cure,” said United Rentals Chief Marketing Officer Chris Hummel. “This annual event has become a highlight of our ‘Month of May’ service activities leading up to the Indianapolis 500 and has generated significant support for important veteran programs and cancer research. We are excited to return as the title sponsor of the tournament in 2020 and hope to see the event – and its impact – continue to grow.”

Turns for Troops was founded by United Rentals, a longtime supporter of veterans’ causes, in partnership with Rahal and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL). The initiative supports SoldierStrong, a program that helps fund education, rehabilitation and life-changing technologies for military veterans with combat-related injuries. One Cure, an initiative by the Flint Animal Cancer Center at Colorado State University, joined Rahal and RLL as a partner in 2018 to raise awareness and funds to support its program, which strives to find a cure for cancer in both dogs and people through comparative oncology.

“One Cure is making strides against cancer in both pets and people thanks to supporters like the Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation,” said One Cure’s Program Lead Dr. Christine Hardy. “The support from the last two years of the GCRF Drivers Tournament allowed us to move a novel treatment that showed great results in pet dogs with advanced bone cancer to children with the same disease at Children’s Hospital Colorado. Support from this year’s tournament will fund more critical research so we can continue to race for One Cure for pets and people.”

The 2019 sold-out event raised a record amount of $310,000. The 2020 Drivers Tournament has gained the support of companies and individuals, both within IndyCar and throughout the community. To participate in the Drivers Tournament, provide other support, or donate please contact Brooke Shuman.