November 4, 2019, St. Louis Region – “Roger Penske and his management team have been tremendous supporters of our efforts to improve our facility and grow motorsports at World Wide Technology Raceway,” said WWTR owner and CEO Curtis Francois. “Roger is a respected visionary and has been a significant part of the past, present and now future of INDYCAR racing. Our team looks forward to working with Mr. Penske and the entire Penske Entertainment organization as we plan for the future.

“We also want to thank everyone at Hulman & Company for believing in us and providing St. Louis with the opportunity to host the greatest Saturday-night event of the season.”

WWTR’s annual INDYCAR event, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline, is slated for August 21-22, 2020. For 2020, WWTR’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series joins the INDYCAR race to create and exciting doubleheader weekend.

