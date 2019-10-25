A New Era Begins: Arrow McLaren SP

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (Oct. 25, 2019) – Today, we are excited to formally unveil the Arrow McLaren SP brand. The name Arrow McLaren SP marks a new chapter for our team, as two determined racing entities – McLaren Racing and Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports – join forces with the combined goal to challenge for IndyCar success. That ambition is shared and supported by title partner, Arrow Electronics. Sam Schmidt set up a race team just 14 months after suffering serious injuries in a testing accident. As Sam Schmidt Motorsports, we started out in 2001 with the aim of fighting for wins and championships. There were no shortcuts to success but step-by-step we achieved multiple victories and seven titles at the Indy Lights level. Following the arrival of Ric Peterson as co-owner in 2013, our development continued at IndyCar level, with seven victories and a further 28 podiums registered since then. Now we enter the next stage of our journey, as Arrow SPM joins forces with McLaren Racing to form Arrow McLaren SP. What ties us together is a racer’s spirit and a fierce determination and will to overcome adversity in pursuit of achievement, typified by Sam’s journey and the example of a young Bruce McLaren. In the 1960s, the young New Zealander fearlessly moved from his humble home surroundings to Europe in search of racing success, and duly became the youngest grand prix winner at the age of 22. At the heart of Arrow McLaren SP is a shared ambition: to race, and to win. For our people, our partners, our fans, and for our sport. That common goal provides the perfect platform for our future as Arrow McLaren SP: the combination of Arrow SPM’s experience and knowledge of modern-day IndyCar racing, strengthened by McLaren Racing’s resources and drive to always move fearlessly forward with Arrow’s technology solutions. It’s a blend that we have to have in order to achieve our common goals of wins and titles. We come with ambition and humility in equal measure, fully aware of the strength of our opposition, and with total respect for the test the IndyCar Series provides. And while our people want to overcome those challenges on the track, we also aim to benefit our partners and the whole sport off it. It’s a journey we will embark on with our fans, bringing new ones to the series as we strive to grow not only a racing team but motorsport globally.