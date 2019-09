By Steve Wittich We’ll start this update off in the most Steve way possible. With a lot of numbers gleaned from the different databases I keep. 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season by the numbers Races – 17 Total race miles – 3990.305 Total miles in all official race weekend sessions – 175736.026 Average entries per…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.