CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF MONTEREY

WEATHERTECH RACEWAY LAGUNA SECA, MONTEREY, CALIF

TEAM CHEVY RACE RECAP AND PRESS CONFERENCE TRANSCRIPT

SEPTEMBER 22, 2019

WILL POWER PUTS CHEVY ON PODIUM AT SEASON FINALE

Josef Newgarden Crowned Champion-2nd for Team Penske Chevrolet Driver and 12th Driver Title for Chevrolet

MONTEREY, CALIF. – Will Power put Chevy on the podium with a second-place finish in today’s NTT IndyCar Series season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Starting seventh in the 24-car field, the 2014 Series’ champion and 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner methodically worked his way to his strong finish in the 90-lap Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. He was credited with leading six laps.

With two wins, three poles and six podium runs, Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, finished fifth in the final standings.

One of four contenders for the 2019 title coming into today’s race, Simon Pagenaud battled to a fourth-place finish and led one lap that secured second in the final standings. Piloting the No. 22 DXC Team Penske Chevrolet, the 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner secured the runner-up spot on the strength of three wins, three poles and four podiums.

Josef Newgarden knew exactly what he had to do coming into today’s race and he and his No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet team executed perfectly.

Newgarden finished eighth, but it was exactly what the Tennessee native needed to secure his second NTT IndyCar Series championship. With a series high four wins plus two poles and seven podiums, Newgarden took home the crown with a 25 point margin over his teammate Pagenaud.

Colton Herta and Scott Dixon (both Honda) completed the podium. Felix Rosenqvist (Honda) won the Rookie of the Year award.

Newgarden’s title was Chevrolet’s sixth driver championship since returning to IndyCar competition in 2012. Chevrolet competed previously in Indy car competition as an engine manufacturer in 1986-93 and 2002-05 with V-8 engines that powered six driver champions. Today’s crowning of Newgarden brings the historical total to 12.