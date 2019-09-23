RAHAL FINISHED 12TH IN THE FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF MONTEREY AND 10TH IN SERIES STANDINGS; SATO DROPPED THREE PLACES TO END THE SEASON RANKED NINTH AFTER HE WAS HIT IN THE RACE AND FINISHED 21ST

GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 United Rentals Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “Today was a tough day. I thought at times that we had decent pace and at other times we really struggled with the rear of the car. We’re just missing a little something. We’ve been close this year but not quite there. I’m proud of our mechanics and all of the guys for keeping their heads down and continuing to work hard. It wasn’t the easiest of years but everyone stayed positive and fought until the end. We’re thankful for all of our partners and looking forward to 2020.”

FAST FACTS: Rahal started eighth and lost two positions on the start to Hunter-Reay and Ferrucci. He dropped to 11th on Lap 5 when Rosenqvist passed him. He cycled as high as fifth place before his second pit stop on Lap 39 but ran 10th for the majority of his next stint before his third and final stop. He came out 11th and later lost a position to Hunter-Reay on Lap 68 of 90 and ultimately took the checkered flag 12th… His highest start of the season is second at Barber and his highest finish is third at Texas Motor Speedway… Has SIX IndyCar Series wins (2008 – St. Pete street course; 2015 – Fontana Super Speedway, Mid-Ohio road course; 2016 – Texas Super Speedway; 2017 Detroit Race 1, Detroit Race 2) and THREE poles (2009 – St. Pete street course, Kansas oval; 2017 – Detroit Race 1 street) and his highest series season-ending standing is fourth place in 2015… He dropped from 9th to 10th in series point standings with a total of 389 points.

TAKUMA SATO, No. 30 ABeam Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “I think the season was great. It was a little bit up and down of course but we achieved a couple of pole positions, a couple of podiums and two wins and I think it was a great season. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support. We had some difficult circumstances but the team was fully behind me and I was able to push all the way through the season. In the race, we had some issues and a mechanical failure in the end. It is a shame that we couldn’t finish high and try to get fifth in the championship. In the end we dropped significantly in the standings. The No. 30 car ran beautifully this season with Graham and I pushing each other all season. We will come back even stronger next season and I’m really looking forward to that. Thank you to everyone for their support.”